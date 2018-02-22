Where is the Renewable Energy Plan? Load shedding comes to Abaco early!



Dear Editor,

Abaco borders the Atlantic Ocean, with its winds and waves. Where’s the renewable energy plan?

Over the weekend BPL introduced load shedding for the community of Abaco. The island is populated with winter residents and locals who are just trying to get by. It isn’t summer yet and, boy, look at the hell we must catch, all because we refuse to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and move towards renewable energy.

When will we learn that our old systems cannot meet our demands for today?

We need change and we need a direction which will take us there.

Sign,

Summer is coming!