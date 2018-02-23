Prime Minister Browne confirms elections coming within weeks

Early Elections called in Antigua and Barbuda…



“The elections will be within a matter of weeks,” Prime Minister Gaston Browne has confirmed.

He made the statement in the Lower House this morning in what he said will be the last sitting before the next general election is held.

“I hear a number of individuals on the radio proclaiming to understand my behaviour and based on my behaviour they are pretty sure the elections will not be called before November or December of this year.”

“Well, I want to say to those individuals that they need to disabuse their minds of any such notion because the reality is, the elections will be within a matter of weeks,” he said.

He added that today’s sitting will be the last sitting of the lower house until the next general elections, unless there are any extenuating circumstances.

The prime minister was speaking as he tabled the Boundaries Commission (majority) report which, in light of expected early elections, did not propose any changes to the constituency boundaries.

The commissioners said any changes at this time would likely result in a disruption of the process.