Abaco – Bahamas Press is reporting another traffic fatality this evening this time in the North Abaco community just outside of Treasure Cay.

We are learning from teams on the ground the victim’s vehicle collided with another before busting into flames.

That victim died after being trapped inside before rescue teams could arrive.

Police are now on the scene and are investigating this latest incident. We pray for the soul of the departed.

