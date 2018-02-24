A second traffic fatality has been recorded this time in the capital this morning

Nassau – Bahamas Press began the weekend warning residents to be careful with the street. This morning we are reporting a second traffic fatality right here in the capital.

We can confirm that shortly before 4:00am, the accident occurred on John F. Kennedy Drive in the vicinity of Lake View Cemetery, involving a blue Honda Accord and a 2003 Cadillac Escalade.

During the accident, a male passenger of the Honda vehicle was ejected from the vehicle [not wearing a seatbelt]. Paramedic were called to the scene but were unable to revive him.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to hospital and are listed in stable condition.

BP has identified the victim by his last name Sturrup.

Meanwhile we have had this accident above on the East West Highway where a vehicle struck a young pedestrian. The condition of that pedestrian is still not known at this time.

