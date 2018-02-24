BP is reporting the passing of Fritz Stubbs this week in hospital

Nassau – Bahamas Press is learning of the passing of Fritz Stubbs, who died in hospital this pass Tuesday following a long illness.

Stubbs was the honorary consul to Suriname and for years was a senior manager at the Royal Bank of Canada. Later he served on several government boards including the Bahamas Development Bank. He later became a realtor where he retired.

Funeral service for Stubbs will be held at the Lutheran Church of Nassau on Friday 2 March at 11:00 AM. He was the longest serving member and congregation president at the church.

Bahamas Press sends our deepest condolences to his family on his passing.

May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed in our sweet Jesus rest in peace.