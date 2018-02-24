Cabinet Minister upon arrival to Haiti said and we quote: “It’s Good to be Home!”

President Moise welcomes PM Minnis to Haiti; delegation kicks-off full weekend schedule



PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – President of the Republic of Haiti, His Excellency Jovenel Moise, welcomed Bahamian Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert A. Minnis to Port-au-Prince Saturday morning, continuing an acquaintance established almost one year ago.

Prime Minister Minnis and President Moise both delivered their inaugural addresses as Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) at the 38th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community held in St. George’s, Grenada, July 4-6, 2017.

The wives of the two CARICOM Heads of Government – Mrs. Martine Moise and Mrs. Patricia Minnis – also exchanged acquaintances at the Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government.

(Mrs. Minnis accompanied Prime Minister Minnis to Haiti. Both ladies will attend a Meeting of Spouses of the Caribbean Leaders Action scheduled for Monday morning.)

Prime Minister Minnis was accompanied to Haiti by Minister of Financial Services, Trade & Industry, and Immigration, the Hon. T. Brent Symonette; Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Darren Henfield; Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, the Hon. Renward Wells; His Excellency, Joshua Sears, Senior Policy Advisor, Office of the Prime Minister and Mr. Gregory Rahming, Acting Director, Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources.

The Bahamian delegation is in Port-au-Prince to attend the 29th Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), scheduled for February 26-27.

Prime Minister Minnis and his delegation has a full schedule planned for the weekend ahead of the Inter-Sessional Meeting, beginning with a visit to Cap Haitien for the inauguration of the newly-built road between Cap Haitien and Labadee, a major tourist area in Haiti. The Prime Minister will join President Moise in a motorcade, signaling the official opening of the new roadway.

Prime Minister Minnis and his delegation will also accompany President Moise on a tour of Agritrans, a large-scale banana export plantation located in the Caracol Industrial Park.

Prime Minister Minnis is expected to wrap-up a full day Saturday evening when he and Mrs. Minnis host a Bahamas Embassy Reception for members of the Diaspora, Friends of The Bahamas in Haiti, and staff of The Bahamas Embassy.

The High-Level Meeting between the two Heads of Government has been scheduled for Sunday, February 25, at the National Palace.