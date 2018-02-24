Homicide #20 recorded last night on Joe Farrington Road

Male fatally shot standing in the road 2am in the morning!



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting another bloody night for police, which has left an adult male dead.

According to reports, shortly before 2:00am, a man was standing on Joe Farrington Road near to Integrity Road, when a male armed with a firearm approached him.

That suspect on the run shot the male before fleeing on foot.

The victim was transported to hospital by paramedics, but later succumbed to his injuries.

We still don’t have the identity of the victim nor do we know the circumstances surrounding this latest homicide incident.

