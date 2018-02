Nassau – Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis, pictured accompanied at LPIA by Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson, departed today for the 29th Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in the Republic of Haiti.

The meeting, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, in Port-au-Prince, will comprise high-level consultations this weekend, leading up to the main CARICOM assembly. (BIS Photos/Peter Ramsay)