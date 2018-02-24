Police found a 12” dildo was hidden away in the floor of the two male suspects in house during Joe Farrington Road Shantytown raid…WELL WAIT!

Police did not say how much money they recovered during that drug bust this week! WHY?



Nassau – Police reported how they went into a Shantytown near Joe Farrington Road this week and confiscated some serious items like weapons, bullets, drugs and ammunition. They also arrested two men for the items and then took into detention some 30 illegals living in the area.

But there were two things, which went unreported following that massive raid. They said absolutely nothing about. The first was the money recovered in the drug house. And this item in this report; a 12” dildo found under the floor of the two male suspects.

Why would two male suspects allegedly connected to a major drug smuggling operation on the island have this item under the floor this item is beyond us? Yinner is some serious drug boys!

Now that they both know they are headed to Fox Hill all we can assume is that they must have been practicing for the correctional facility aka FOX HELL.

What in da hell is dis?

We report yinner decide!

