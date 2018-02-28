Homicide #21 recorded just minutes ago on Seymour Street Yellow Elder!

Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting we have another homicide this time in Yellow ELDER!

Police are presently on the scene of homicide #21 at Seymour Street, Yellow Elder Garden.

A male is lifeless.

Meanwhile police now tell us that the security guard, who was found dead last week at a Gulfstream Seafood Processing Center on Firetrail Road, has been identified as David Nelson DOB 24 12 93 of Palm Tree Avenue.

The cause of death has not been released as yet; however, foul play is suspected.

BP understand the victim is believed to have been beaten to death by robbers into the establishment.

