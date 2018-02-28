Man shot dead outside his Yellow Elder home Tuesday evening

Homicide Count stands at 21….



Nassau – Bahamas Press is now confiming the country’s 21st homicide last evening in Seymour Street in Yellow Elder Gardens to be this man Glenton Pablito Smith Jr.

According to reports, shortly before 11:00pm, Smith and female arrived at a residence on Seymour Street,

Yellow Elder Gardens.

As the male was about to secure the premises, he was approached by two armed men, who shot him before running away.

Emergency Medical Service Personnel arrived on scene but were unable to revive him.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

We report yinner decide.