Penny Sirra is that female jogger struck and killed this morning in Cable Beach…



Nassau – Police are at this hour holding a press conference to alert the public about road safety.

The move comes following the vehicular homicide of a female jogger this morning on West Bay Street near the Quality Supermarket in Cable Beach.

BP has identified that latest female victim as Penny Sirra.

She died around 5am this morning after an SD registered vehicle struck her in the area and left the scene. What is this?

Her death brought road fatality deaths to five since Saturday. A young man at Lakeview on Saturday morning was killed after being ejected out of his vehicle. A second man crashed and burned in a vehicle in North Abaco. Another man was killed in a freak accident yesterday at the junction of Malcolm Road and East Street. On last evening another man was struck and killed on Cowpen Road. And now, here comes this morning Penny was killed in Cable Beach.

Whatever is happening with drivers behind the wheels we must do everything in our power to make sure there is due care and attention being exercised on the streets or at this rate a couple hundred ga die in road deaths this year.

We report yinner decide!