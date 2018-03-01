Cabinet Minister texted sweetheart “…don’t feel bad he don’t mean us…” as PM Minnis warned against behaving bad in Haiti…

Cabinet Minister sweetheart hung her head down in shame after PM Minnis began talking about staff behaving bad while in Haiti!



Nassau – The sweetheart brought along during the trip to Haiti by a Cabinet Minister was missing-in-action following the welcome reception with the delegation.

PM Minnis was scolding staff at the Bahamian missions warning them that they must not promote bad ‘dutty’ behaviours while in Haiti.

But while the PM was talking the sweetheart began holding her head down in shame as the MP texted her to tell her, “…don’t feel bad he don’t mean us.”

The sweetheart was never seen in public again and went shopping for the duration of the trip.

