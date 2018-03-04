Cabinet Minister tells Parliament he has come to the House to learn how to get rich…

Nassau – Minister for Foreign Affairs shocked the Parliament and the nation when he uttered the most asinine statement during the debate on the Proceeds from Crime and Financial Reporting Transactions Bill this past week.

Minister Darren Henfield said to the Parliament he has come to this place to discover how MPs come to the Parliament poor and leave rich.

Well, BP remembers how Henfield was supported and campaigned for by former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham. Maybe Henfield should seek such advice from Ingraham. And, if that is not sufficient, perhaps he should ask former Deputy Prime Minister Frank Watson, whom we all remember was at the centre of that BEC Bribe episode.

And, if they fail to comment, maybe Henfield could draw an answer from current Cabinet Minister Brent Symonette who, according to financial disclosures released in May 2011, had a net worth of more than $65 million as of December 31, 2007. This is significantly more than the $7.1 million Mr. Symonette declared in his financial disclosures on December 31, 1998.

We believe one of the three can assist Henfield on a path to get rich. They, we assure him, can help him in his sole ambition to Parliament.

Das something, eh? Not to make Bahamians but himself rich. Well, by damn!

We report yinner decide!