House Fire in Mud Abaco this morning…



Abaco, Bahamas – Police, Fire Fighters and other personnel’s are in the Mudd, Abaco, investigating the cause of a major fire that have left many homes destroyed.

Reports are that on Sunday 3rd March 2018, shortly after 1:00am, police received reports of a fire in the Mudd, Abaco. Police, Fire Fighter and other emergency volunteers arrived at the scene.

Residence of the area were evacuated. Fire Fighters and other volunteers battled strong winds and as a result many homes were destroyed before the fire was contained.

No lives were reportedly lost. Police are actively investigating this matter.

