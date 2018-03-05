Oban Energies Agreement is not worth the paper it is written on and now calls for the resignation of the PM and Secretary of the Cabinet have come!

WATCH VIDEO WHERE PETER Krieger THE ANNOUNCED CHAIRMAN FAILED TO SIGN HIS OWN NAME…WHAT IS THIS?

The man sitting at the table with the PM has committed FRAUD!



Nassau – Bahamas Press is now questioning not just the competence of the Minnis Government but now further expands our question to the competence of the Secretary to the Cabinet.

On Monday the 19th of February, in the full glare of the press and in the presence of the Bahamas Cabinet, the Chairman of Oban Energies Peter Krieger signed a Heads of Agreement between The Government and Oban for a $5.5Billion Oil Refinery plant on Grand Bahama.

But then came the discovery of serious criminal records of Krieger involving the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2005, which was settled without going to trial some three years later. Krieger, who challenged the allegations against him, paid a $110,000 civil penalty “without admitting or denying” the claims, and agreed to be bound from committing future securities law violations.

Krieger confirmed he was also named as a defendant in a legal action filed in 2013 by the Bahamas-based judicial manager for a sister company of the insolvent insurer, CLICO (Bahamas).

But what is now being discovered is that, while no one in the public knew of these developments, the Prime Minister said he knew and did not find these facts serious. NOW THAT IS SERIOUS!

What is now even more dangerous is the fact that the Prime Minister sat with a man that had been found guilty of fraud in the US and watched as Kreiger signed an agreement without signing his own name. WELL, WHAT IS THIS?

Footage now from that press event with the PM and Cabinet Secretary Camille Johnson present shows that Kreiger didn’t sign his name but signed the name of one Satpal Dhunna, a man never presented or seen at the press conference.

Sources tell us Dhunna is not even in the Bahamas and to this date we are not sure if he is even alive. WHAT IN THE HELL IS THIS?

Bahamas Press is also learning that the Grand Bahama Port Authority, which did its due diligence on Oban, rejected the project for Grand Bahama and discovered earlier what members of the Press subsequently learned of Kreiger.

We at BP believe this is enough to call for the resignation of the Prime Minister and the Secretary to the Cabinet. How could they be so juvenile to have been hoodwinked and bamboozled like this?

What in the hell is this?

We report yinner decide!