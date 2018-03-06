Bad Weather with surge flood streets and damage coastal areas in Bahamas



Nassau – MS Allure Of The Seas, Of Royal Caribbean International; sister ship to The Oasis; both the world’s biggest cruise ships; 1,200ft long; 6,000 passengers, plus 2,400 crew; a mega-ship!! Cost to build $1.2billion.

The ship is seen here near a reef following high surge in the capital.

Meanwhile high tides and surge has flooded streets and communities all across the country. We are learning a 19 year-old in Eleuthera was swept off the Glass Window Bridge and has yet to be found.

