ELEUTHERA – Police on the island of Eleuthera are searching for a 19 year old American man who was swept into the rough seas, on Monday, 5th March, 2018, shortly after 7:00am, while in the area of the Queens Bath, which is South of the Glass Window Bridge.

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting in the search.

Meanwhile, BP is reporting a tragedy at sea in MICAL. STANDBY…