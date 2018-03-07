Big General Staff Meeting set for ZNS this Friday as all kinds of cat and dogfight takes place at the BCB!

Plenty Bahamians sent home last week and more to go according to a Cabinet Decision…



Nassau – As more firing continues at the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas every day, more workers continue to exit.

BP is learning Jan Thurston and Judy Johnson have also been handed their walking papers at the BCB along with a host of others.

Now we are learning that a series of new hires at ZNS has happened. Former talk show host at Guardian Radio Shenique Miller is back with big smiles. She will take on a 4 – 6 radio spot and will be the host of a new TV programme for the national audience.

Meanwhile all kinds catfights are happening at the BCB and some have developed into dogfights as uncertainty sets in.

On Friday a big staff meeting will take place on the hill and all staff are expected to be on their best behaviour.

We report yinner decide!