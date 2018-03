Bahamians evacuated in JC



Eleuthera – As the community of James Cistern in beautiful Eleuthera sits in flooded condition there are no sign of NEMA for any help or assistance. Look how they treat Bahamians! Not even a blanket!

Meanwhile all government attention is on the Mud Shantytown and thoughts of imported food by December 31.

Minnis gats to go!

