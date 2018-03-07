FNM MPs headed to the Mud in Abaco while Bahamians in Eleuthera are under water – WHAT IS THIS?

MEMBERS OF SHANTY TOWN ACTION TASK FORCE SET TO TRAVEL TO ABACO



Wednesday, 7 March, 2018-The Minister of Labour, Senator the Hon. Dion A. Foulkes along with a delegation of six persons from the Shanty Town Action Task Force will travel to Abaco on Sunday, 11 March, 2018 to view the unregulated housing developments (commonly known as shanty towns) in Abaco.

The delegation will visit the area of the Marsh Harbour community that was recently destroyed by fire along with the Sand Bank and the Farm in Treasure Cay.

A joint inter-Ministerial meeting will be held on Sunday afternoon at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Persons travelling will include Acting Permanent Secretary, Ms. Cecilia Strachan; senior representatives of the Royal Bahamas Police Force; the Department of Social Services, the Department of Labour; the Ministry of Public Works and Bahamas Power and Light.