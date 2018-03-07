Seven persons refused to listen to warnings and now are injured at the Glass Window Bridge…



Nassau – Police wish to inform that seven (7) persons were swept into waters on the southern side of Eleuthera, as they were walking in the area of the Glass Window Bridge.

They are all at the Lower Bogue clinic, being treated for minor injuries.

Bahamas Press is once again asking persons to stay away from that area, as the weather conditions have not improved. We know the Government ain’t checking. So stay out the water!

BP calls for NEMA to play its role and alert the public on these developments.

We report yinner decide!