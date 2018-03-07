Why is the Minister for Investments silent on Oban? And why hasn’t he met Satpal Dhunna



Nassau – Can anyone say what are the views of the Minister for Investments with respects to Oban Energies?

Did he issue Satpal Dhunna a work permit? Has he met with Satpal Dhunna? What was his role in this investment exercise signed for Grand Bahama? And is he a land owner in East End Grand Bahama? SPEAK UP Mr. Symonette – you are too quiet on this!

And guess what? Brent Symonette has also never met Satpal Dhunna. How come?

Will Oban executives use the Enterprise Bill to bring in as many foreign labour as it desires?