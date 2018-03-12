Accident reported on Spikenard Road this afternoon…

Nassau – Traffic police are this evening reporting another freak accident this time near the corridor of Spikenard Road in Southwestern New Providence.

Two vehicles collided with one rolling onto the hood of the other. We are told both drivers are ok, but are feeling pains following the accident. From the looks of this scene you can see speed was a factor.

We believe cellphones have spiked the results of increased accidents on the busy roadways.

Drive to arrive alive. Drive with due care and attention. And stop being distracted with your phones. Put he phone in the back-trunk if you cannot resist the temptation. PLEASE!

We report yinner decide!