Country may be headed into a recession as Pictet Bank lays off thirteen….

Bahamians are going home – Its the people’s time!



Nassau – Bahamas Press is learning Pictet Bank and Trust let go thirteen high paid Bahamians because of the downgrading of the Bahamas.

The blacklisting has yet to take effect but look at the fallout. But this is not a priority of the Minnis FNM, who went on a ten-week vacation shortly after the General Elections.

This news comes following an announcement of 200 to be separated from BTC.

And RBC is set to downsize and close four branches this month.

Are we headed into a recession and the FNM is lying about the facts?

We report yinner decide!