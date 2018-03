Nassau – Bahamas Press is indeed praying for the family of Albertha Lynes who passed away suddenly on Thursday.

Albertha was a wonderful woman, who for years worked at Bahamasair. She was a strong woman, a protector of the weak. She was a defender of good things, prayerful, thoughtful and kind. She was full of life and a real friend.

May the angels receive you in that land of peace and everlasting joy. Amen!

Rest eternal grant unto her O Lord! Amen.

We report yinner decide!