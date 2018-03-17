Prison Officer in murdered Friday night off Cordeaux Avenue – homicide victim #22

Michael Hanna is victim shot dead in street Friday night by gunman…



Nassau – Bahamas Press has identified that homicide victim which took place on Tufa CLOSE off Cordeaux Avenue Friday evening around 10pm.

The victim is Prison Officer, Michael Hanna. He joined the prisons services back in 2014.

Police received information of a shooting at Tufa Close off Cordeaux Avenue.

When officers arrived in the area they met three men lying on the ground with apparent gunshot injuries to the body.

An emergency medical service team was called to the scene and transported the victims to hospital.

One of the victims however was later pronounced dead, while the others were listed in serious condition.

It is believed that several men were standing on the street when they were approached by gunmen. Shots were fired, resulting in the men being injured.

Police are actively investigating this matter and are appealing to members of the public for any information that can assist in identifying and locating the suspects.

We report yinner decide!