Seventy-year-old weightlifter Paul Melbourne stabbed to death by his female friend…

Female arrested in connection with that stabbing death on McKinney Drive this morning which resulted in the country’s 23rd homicide for the year.



Nassau – Police are investigating a stabbing incident Saturday morning, [17th March, 2018], which has claimed the life of a former champion weightlifter.

BP is reporting well known professional bodybuilder 70-year-old, Paul Melbourne, of Nassau New Providence was stabbed and killed following a heated argument by a young female friend.

According to reports, shortly before 11:00am, police received information of a stabbing incident which occurred at McKinney Drive off Carmichael Road. On arrival, officers met a man with apparent stab wounds to his body.

Emergency Medical Service Personnel were called to the scene and transported the victim to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It is believed that the victim, while at a home on McKinney Drive, and after he got into an argument with a female, he was fatally stabbed. The female was taken into custody and is assisting police with this investigation.

We report yinner decide!