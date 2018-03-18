Transparency International goes quiet on OBAN Scandal!

Nassau – Where in Transparency International since the OBAN Signing?

Well guess what we have noticed since Feb. 19th Transparency International has not issued one statement since the OBAN signing. Anyone think they pack up the agency after the FRAUD took place in the Cabinet Room?

THIS AGENCY HAS WENT MUTE since the signing of the Oban Deal! NOT ONE WORD! Now that is strange.

Watch they crawl from under the rock on Monday morning…

Transparency International Says nothing about the Corruption OVER OBAN!

Signing the Bahamas Government/Oban Energies Heads of Agreement – Camille Johnson, Secretary to the Cabinet, on behalf of the Bahamas Government, and Peter Krieger (right) of Oban Energies at the Office of the Prime Minister, February 19, 2018. Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis is pictured, centre; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Peter Turnquest, second left; and Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator the Hon. Kwasi Thompson, left. (BIS Photo/Peter Ramsay)

