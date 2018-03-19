Mrs. Patricia Minnis Officially Opened Art Show at The Current, BahaMar Studios



NASSAU, The Bahamas — Instinct II: From Darkness to Light is the name of the art exhibition currently at Baha Mar, March 16 to May 1, 2018.

Mrs. Patricia Minnis, wife of Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, pictured centre, officially opened the show on Friday evening at The Current, Baha Mar Studios. Curator John Cox, also pictured, accompanies her on the tour. The show features the works of Nadine Seymour-Munroe, Ana-Lisa Wells, Chantal Bethel, Claudette Dean, Jessica Colebrooke, Leanne Russell, Lillian Blades, Lisa Codella, Sue Bennett-Williams and Sue Katz.

In the group photo, Mrs. Minnis gives a few comments as the artists look on. (BIS Photos/Peter Ramsay)