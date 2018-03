Nassau – Two men are free tonight following the acquittal decision on a intent to supply ammunition charge.

Hugh Tai and Anson Moxey were both charged in September last year on a possession with intent to supply ammunition case.

The men were at a home where a discovery of over one thousand rounds of ammunition was found.

Magistrate Samuel Mckinney told the men they were free to go. Devard Francis and Jomo Campbell defended the case.

