Police collected $1 million out cash of a home on Grand Bahama…

JOINT OPERATION DUBBED “OPERATION NORTHERN STRIKE” IN GRAND BAHAMA, RESULTS IN ARREST OF (51) PERSONS, FIREARMS, AMMUNITION, DRUGS AND CASH SEIZED.



Nassau – Police led an operation in Grand Bahama dubbed Operation Northern Strike, which netted a million-dollar find out of a house.

This included The Royal Bahamas Police Force, The Royal Bahamas Defense Force and our International Partners; Homeland Security Investigation, U.S Coast Guard, U.S Customs Border Protection, (ATF) Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm and D.E.A.

Some fifty-one (51) persons were taken into police custody for various offences, (4) four firearms and a quantity of ammunition along with a large quantity of dangerous drugs and cash were discovered.

