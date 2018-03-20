Local Singers Hit the Right Note at National Arts Festival in Abaco Mar 20, 2018 0 97 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter MARSH HARBOUR, Abaco, The Bahamas — Forest Heights Academy student Journey Higgs plays the guitar and sings, on March 15, 2018, during the E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival Adjudications, in Marsh Harbour, Abaco. That day marked the first combined-school Abaco adjudications, with some seven private and public schools gathered at St. John the Baptist Anglican Parish Hall for almost 30 music, dance and drama performances. (MOYSC/BIS Photo: Eric Rose) St. Francis de Sales Catholic School students form a singing ensemble, on March 15, 2018, during the E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival Adjudications, in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, at St. John the Baptist Anglican Parish Hall, (MOYSC/BIS Photo: Eric Rose) Central Abaco Primary School students sing an inspirational song, on March 15, 2018, during the E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival Adjudications, in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, at St. John the Baptist Anglican Parish Hall. (MOYSC/BIS Photo: Eric Rose)