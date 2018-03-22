Local Abaco Primary Students ‘Do the Junkanoo’ in National Arts Festival Mar 22, 2018 0 27 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter MARSH HARBOUR, Abaco, The Bahamas — St. Francis de Sales Catholic School students electrify with Junkanoo sounds, on March 15, 2018, during the E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival Adjudications, in Marsh Harbour, Abaco. That day marked the first combined-school Abaco adjudications. About seven private and public schools gathered at St. John the Baptist Anglican Parish Hall for almost 30 music, dance and drama performances. (MOYSC/BIS Photo: Eric Rose) Treasure Cay Primary School students liven it up with the sounds of Junkanoo, on March 15, 2018, during the E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival Adjudications, in Marsh Harbour, Abaco. (MOYSC/ BIS Photo: Eric Rose) Coopers Town Primary School students beat out a foot-moving Junkanoo rhythm, on March 15, 2018, during the E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival Adjudications, in Marsh Harbour, Abaco. (MOYSC/BIS Photo: Eric Rose)