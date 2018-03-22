EXCELLENT WORK BY OFFICERS AND THE GRAND BAHAMA COMMUNITY, RESULTED IN (1) FIREARM, AMMUNITION AND A QUANTITY OF DANGEROUS DRUGS TAKEN OFF THE STREETS OF GRAND BAHAMA.



Freeport – Police reports are that between Wednesday 21st March 2018 and Thursday 22nd March 2018, officers acting on information discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana in the areas of Midshipmen Road and the Grand Bahama Sporting Complex.

Officers also while in the area of Frobisher Drive observed a group of men who on seeing the officers fled the area. Officers made check of the area and recovered a .357 revolver and (5) rounds of ammunition.

Quick police following now confirm three men was arraigned before the magistrate court on South Street, for possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

This is connection with the recent operation in Grand Bahama, where 45 pounds of marijuana were recovered.

1 male from the same operation, will be charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.