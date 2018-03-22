Rosewood cannot find qualified cooks and house workers for the property!

Only unqualified UNDOCUMENTED persons are showing up for hire!



Nassau – Breaking News coming into Bahamas Press confirms the Rosewood, which D’Aguilar dem say would never open, is on schedule to open as designed by the fired PLP government.

Rosewood however cannot find skilled workers to fill positions.

Sources at the resort tell us, “We have a labour shortage of skilled workers. We need some workers bad. We cannot get persons for the house, who are qualified. We want anyone with real experience. Most of the persons showing up are individuals without experience, or some without any proper documents. We need these positions filled and filled now.”

Rosewood is a high-end brand and we know they just don’t believe in jokey unqualified persons. If you know of anyone who been to the Labour on the blocks. Who are qualified please send them to the Rosewood now!

We report yinner decide!