Country records 24th and 25th homicide incident for the year Palm Sunday morning…



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting a double homicide this morning this time in the community of Yellow Elder this morning.

We can tell you police are presently on the scene of a shooting incident at West Dennis Court, in the area. A male and female are confirmed dead.

This latest homicide records the country’s 24th and 25th homicide incident for the year.

