A second female has lost her life in that Abaco traffic fatality Saturday afternoon…

Christina Delancy is that second female killed on the S. C. Bootle Highway fatality over the weekend…



Abaco – Bahamas Press is is reporting the passing of a second female in that mishap on Abaco Saturday evening.

BP can confirm Christina Delancy is that second young woman who lost her life in that accident on the SC Bootle Highway.

CATHERINE Martin, who was celebrating her 26th birthday lost her life in that same incident. Three females were travelling together when their vehicle spun out of control and crashed into pine trees.

