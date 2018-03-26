BP is reporting a rollover on Eastern Road…no one hurt in this breaking report…



Nassau – Bahamas Press is right now reporting a rollover on the Eastern Road corridor at this hour.

Over the weekend some three persons lost their lives in traffic fatalities. One incident was on Fox Hill Road and in Abaco two females celebrating their birthdays were killed on the S. C. Bootle Highway on Saturday.

BP cautions residents to drive to arrive alive. Drive within the speed limit. Drive with due care and attention.

Avoid using electronic devices, reading the papers or eating behind the wheel.

Be safe it is Holy Week.

We report yinner decide!