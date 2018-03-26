FNM MP could be forced to resign from Parliament as a serious disciplinary committee in his profession has been called to investigate criminal matters….

MP could forced by PM Minnis and party to vacate Parliament and have a snap by-election called…



Nassau – Breaking news coming into Bahamas Press now confirms that a sitting FNM MP has been reported to the disciplinary committee of his profession.

Sources have confirmed that the MP, who we shall not name, could be removed from his profession following the disciplinary decision.

Professionals in that sector told BP there are only two major reasons why the disciplinary committee would hear such matters:

1) The MP perhaps was paid for services he failed to render.

2) Or perhaps the work prepared by the MP was not a representation of the facts.

We are told there are other things that could be the reason for a meeting of the disciplinary committee, however, those reasons are not the case in this investigation.

Will PM Minnis uphold his conversation anti-corruption or will he now keep the MP facing serious questions?

We report yinner decide!