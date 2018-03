Three murdered in 33 hours in the capital…

Nassau – Police were called into the community of Venice Bay where they found the body of a black male tied and gagged in waters near the cliff.

The body was said found in the waters behind a home in the plush private gated community. It is believed the corpse has floated there.

Police have not identified the victim.

This records the third person to die by the hands of another in just 33 hours in the capital.

