Man gunned down in his car in Dignity Gardens around 3AM this morning…



Nassau – Bahamas Press now has the identity of the country’s 25th homicide victim, which occurred in Dignity Gardens Subdivision around 3am this morning.

We can tell you from our investigations Kemron Lewis is the victim.

Police tell us shortly before 3:00am, police responded to a report of gunshots being heard in the area of Dignity Gardens off Carmichael Road.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive male in a vehicle, with apparent gunshot injuries.

Police are seeking the assistance of the public with this latest homicide incident.

