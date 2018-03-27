PHA: New Managing Director Catherine Weech Appointed

PHA: New Managing Director Appointed



The Public Hospitals Authority is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Catherine E. Weech as Managing Director of the Authority effective 1st March 2018. Miss Weech brings a wealth of experience to the position, having served more than thirty years across various institutions and agencies in nation’s health sector.

Catherine E. Weech entered the public service in 1981 as a physiotherapist at the Princess Margaret Hospital. She is a graduate of California State University and Texas Woman’s University, in Dallas, Texas where she earned a Master of Science Degree in Health Services Administration in 1984. She was promoted to the post of Senior Assistant Hospital Administrator at the Princess Margaret Hospital following her graduate studies in Texas, and served in that position for six years.

In 1990 she accepted the position of Administrator in the Department of Public Health where she spearheaded the establishment of the Department of Public Health (DPH), an independent construct of the Ministry of Health with all requisite administrative departments. During her seven years as Administrator DPH, Ms. Weech implemented regional healthcare offices in several Family Islands to enable local administrators’ greater flexibility to allocate financial and clinical resources as required.

Ms. Weech served as Hospital Administrator at the Grand Bahama Health Services/Rand Memorial Hospital during the period 1997 – 1998, and subsequently began her tenure as Hospital Administrator at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre in 1998, successfully managing operations at the country’s only public geriatric and psychiatric hospital institution until 2010. She then returned to the Grand Bahama Health Services/Rand Memorial Hospital as Hospital Administrator and served in that position for four years.

In 2014, she put her experience and skills to work on behalf of the Bahamian people as Health Systems Designee and Health Systems Strengthening Consultant, with the National Health Insurance (NHI) project. Ms. Weech follows Mrs. Michaela Virgil-Storr and Mr. Herbert Brown as the Authority’s third Managing Director since its establishment in 1999.