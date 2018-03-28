Boat capsize into rough seas and shark infested waters with 89 souls onboard



MICAL – BP is getting a report from the southern tip of the Bahamas that a SOS call has been made following the capsizing of a vessel.

According to a Defence Force crew nearby, the vessel was transporting some 89 Haitian migrants in rough seas.

A search party has been dispatched this morning to begin a rescue mission.

We are being told that the seas are extremely rough and the waters are infested with sharks in the area.

This is holy week, and all kinds of horrible things are happening.

We report yinner decide!

