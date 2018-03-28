Butler’s Plaza in San Andros burnt to the ground in early morning fire…

Bahamians out of work as businesses close due to major fire in San Andros this morning…



Andros – BP breaking news out of San Andros this morning confirms that dozens are out of work as a raging fire in the community has burnt the Butler’s Plaza to the ground.

BP team already on the ground can report Plaza houses businesses like The Flying Dutchman Liquor Store, Chances [webshop], Bulter’s Laundromat, Aliv and the Sweet Mahogany Lounge.

According to one source, “The damage is extensive and everything is destroyed. This will no doubt gravely affect this community, and yes, workers at all these establishments will be affected.”

