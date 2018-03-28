Cabinet has announced funeral services for the late former Cabinet Minister Hon. Theresa Moxey-Ingraham



Nassau – Final funeral events for the late former Cabinet Minister Hon. Theresa Moxey-Ingraham have been announced.

The Cabinet Office released details today stating that an Official Funeral will be held on Friday, 6th April 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road.

Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, J. F. Kennedy Drive.

Further, the body will lie-in-state in the foyer of the House of Assembly, Parliament Square, from 9:00am on Thursday 5th April until the body departs for the church on Friday, 6th April, 2018.

Viewing for the general public will be from 1:00p.m – 7:00pm on Thursday, 5th April 2018.

A memorial services will be held on Wednesday 4th April, firstly at the FNM Headquarters on Mackey Street at 1:30pm. And then at 7pm at the former Parliamentarian church Christ The King Anglican Church in Ridgeland Park.

The general public is invited to attend all these events.

