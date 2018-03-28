Ret. Senior Nurse Hannah Rahming Grant passes at 68



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting sad news tonight as one of the first Bahamian nurses to venture into the field of dialysis has passed.

Mrs. Hannah Rahming Grant, a retired Senior Nursing Officer at the Public Hospital Authority, former Board Director of the Bahamas Development Bank and former Director at the Kidney Centre of the Bahamas, passed away suddenly Monday evening. She was 68 years old.

She was married to the late track and field, basketball, softball, volleyball, cricket and rugby sportsman Tom ‘The Bird’ Grant, who made an invaluable contribution as a coach.

Hannah is also the sister of powerful PLP Stalwart Laura Williams.

Bahamas Press extends our expressions of sadness to the family and offers our prayers to her extended family in this most difficult time.

Rest Eternal Rest Grant Unto Her O Lord…Amen!

