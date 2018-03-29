Bill to recognize social workers is in the making

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Efforts are afoot to table the first Social Services Bill in Parliament, which will be designed to holistically address the work of Social Services and recognize the professional status of social workers.

Social Services and Urban Development Minister the Hon. Lanisha Rolle made the announcement as she expressed appreciation to all social workers in observance of Social Workers’ Month at a luncheon, March 27 at the British Colonial Hilton.

Minister Rolle also revealed that a Social Services Client Guide, an information booklet, will soon be published for the benefit of clients.

She used the occasion to celebrate the work of former Social Services Director, Mellany Zonicle, who retired after over 40 years of public service.

She advised social workers of her requirement for them to equally serve the indigent, the fatherless, the motherless, the marginalized, the disabled, minorities, widows and widowers and seniors with excellence.

“I am committed to representing the Ministry under which you serve to raise awareness of your legitimate concerns for justifiable compensation and adequate working conditions, and for ensuring that a career path is established so that as you help others, you receive the love, care and attention that you equally require and deserve,” she said,

Minister Rolle acknowledged awareness of the sleepless nights and endless days of social workers and expressed her wish for them to have access to a fitness gym to assist in the management of work-related stress.