George Cox laid to rest at St. Amselm’s Roman Catholic Church

0
126

Dame Marguerite Pindling at the funeral of George Cox.

Nassau – Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, along with government officials, attended the funeral of the late George Cox at St. Anselm’s Roman Catholic Church, officiated by Fr. Noel Clarke on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

He was 87. Cox served as deputy chairman of the Bahamas Electricity Corporation, as a design engineer at Shawingan Engineering in Montreal, Canada, and as a member of the

Bahamas Development Corporation, Bahamas Telecommunications Company, the Public Service Commission and the Town Planning Commission, among others. Cox’s son, artist John Cox, said his father had just celebrated his birthday on February 1.

The Cox family at the funeral yesterday.

Politicians and friends at the funeral service of George Cox. In Photo are Madam Allyson Maynard Gibson, Former GG Arthur Hanna, Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Sen. Hon. Fred Mitchell and Former Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham.

