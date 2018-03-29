RBDF Apprehends Two Boaters for Outstanding Warrants



Nassau – The Royal Bahamas Defence Force acting on information received apprehended two males onboard a small motorboat earlier today in the Northern Bahamas.

While in the vicinity of Wales Cay in the Berry Islands, members of the Defence Force patrol craft P-129 boarded and searched the vessel that had four persons onboard.

Follow up investigations revealed that two of the four crew-members were wanted by Police for outstanding warrants.

Get this: Two were subsequently taken into custody and transported to New Providence where they were handed over to the Police Force for further processing.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains committed to protecting the territorial integrity of The Bahamas and keeping our borders secured.

